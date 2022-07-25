Checkers Little Shop is back with minis made from recycled materials

The Checkers Little Shop that sent many South Africans into a collecting craze has returned with 24 new collectable minis, made from 100% recycled plastic and responsibly sourced paper. The mini collectables include some of South Africa’s most recognisable brands, including a Sixty60 delivery bike, Nescafe Gold, Baby Soft toilet paper, Huggies Gold nappies, Lindt chocolate, Tastic Rice, FutureLife and even Simple Truth plant-based sausages.

Checkers said in a statement, “As part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, the minis are made from 100% recycled plastic - including discarded refrigerators, water bottles, goggles - as well as FSC-approved, responsibly sourced cardboard and paper.” The collector’s case is locally made and 100% recyclable as well. Exclusive to Xtra Savings members, customers will receive a free Little Shop collectable for every R200 spent in Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods and via Sixty60.

Joining the Xtra Savings programme is free of charge, and customers who purchase any participating brands and swipe their rewards card also stand to win their share of R100 000 in prizes. Any unwanted or duplicate Little Shop collectibles can be donated to educational and remedial institutions via special collection boxes in stores. The campaign follows the hugely successful Little Shop 1 and Little Shop 2 and runs from 25 July until stocks last.

