Checkers partners with MR D Food to deliver medicines to customers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Checkers has partnered with Mr D Food to deliver medicine to its MediRite pharmacy customers during the lockdown. Customers can download the Mr D Food app, phone their MediRite pharmacy, place an order and pay for it via EFT or medical aid. Medirite will process the order and customers can then order their delivery on the app to receive their medicine at home. The initiative will be rolled out initially across 55 of the 90 Checkers supermarkets with MediRite pharmacies – from Sandton and Melyn to Pietermaritzburg and Parow. Customers wanting to order can follow these easy steps: 1. Phone your MediRite pharmacy, advise that you’d like to have an order delivered by Mr D Food and finalise your order.

2. Pay for it via EFT or medical aid using the reference number provided by the pharmacy and send them proof of payment.

3. Go to the Mr D Food app, select “MediRite order for delivery”, submit your MediRite order number and place the delivery order.

4. Make sure you follow the delivery tracking updates as Mr D Food is only able to make the delivery once.

5. Medicine deliveries is one of many initiatives by the Shoprite Group to ensure that it continues to put its customers first and provide essential products and services during this challenging time. Numerous measures are also in place to protect customers and staff and to ensure shelves are stocked.

"Getting medicine to those customers who are unable to leave their homes is one of many solutions we continue to roll out,” “We continue to work day and night to keep our shelves stocked and our customers and staff safe," said the Shoprite Group’s deputy Chief Executive Joseph Bronn.

The Shoprite Group recently announced its support for the Solidarity Fund in aid of the country’s response to Covid-19 and to assist the most vulnerable during this crisis.

An initial donation of R1 million has been made while the Group will also grow this amount daily with the support of the public via its Act for Change Fund facility. Customers are welcome to add a contribution to their purchases at the till points in any Shoprite or Checkers supermarket.

All customer donations made to the Act For Change Fund will be paid into the Solidarity Fund.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE