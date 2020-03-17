Checkers reassures consumers that their health and safety is a top priority

DURBAN - Checkers is reassuring consumers that their health and safety is the company's top priority and as a group they have been taking various actions to safeguard customers and staff against the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Checkers said that they are also taking guidance from the South African government and are also tracking the guidelines and advisory updates of the World Health Organisation, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and are also participating in discussions with the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa. According to the grocer, a special committee is meeting is being held every 24 hours to report on progress made in the various departments of the business with action plans and new procedures as required by the developing situation. Some of these include: 1. All store personnel have been trained on the importance of strict hygiene and hand-washing procedures, as well as the "Clean-as-you-Go" principle (where surfaces are regularly cleaned and disinfected whilst working)

2. Spray bottles with disinfectant have been placed at all entrances and till points and are used by our cashiers and packers to sanitise the entire till surface, including pin pads as well as their own hands. These spray bottles and the wipes at each store entrance is available to customers for use on hands and trolley and basket handles.

3. In order to secure food safety all bakery products and salad bowls are now placed in bags or tubbed before put on display.

4. Continuously monitoring the availability of stock and will adapt policies where needed to ensure timeous restocking and deliveries from our suppliers to provide customers with the products they need.

5. All personnel have access to a 24 hour helpline, offering guidance and information on health and well being matters, including trauma counselling to employees and their immediate families.

Checkers said in a statement, "We will continue to make you and your family's safety our top priority during this time but rest assured that we are open for business and will, as always, aim to deliver the best service to you. We do however also ask that our customers only buy what they need so that there is enough for everyone."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE