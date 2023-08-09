Checkers Sixty60 will give you your delivery fee for free if it takes longer than 30 minutes

Remember a few years ago when you ordered a pizza and if you got it cold, it would be free? One of South Africa’s largest retailers is bringing that back, in a different form. Checkers Sixty60 says will give customers their delivery for free if an order arrives more than 30 minutes after the estimated time of arrival.

Delivery will also be free if an order contains fewer than 80% of a customer’s first-choice products. Checkers says the service guarantee is a first in the South African on-demand grocery delivery space. “Sixty60 is exceptionally confident in our ability to deliver the groceries shoppers want within 60 minutes. In South Africa, this can be tricky at times, given loadshedding-related traffic congestion, rainy weather and other challenges faced by drivers on the roads. Our north star is to make shopping effortless, and now we are giving customers the confidence to use Sixty60 no matter the weather,” Neil Schreuder, the chief strategy officer for the Shoprite Group, said.

Launched in November 2019, Sixty60 pioneered on-demand grocery delivery in South Africa, becoming popular during the Covid-19 pandemic and amid the lockdowns. With delivery in 60 minutes, at a fee of R35, Checkers Sixty60 is the country’s number one on-demand grocery delivery service. The app has been downloaded more than 3.1 million times and the service delivers in more than 400 locations nationally.