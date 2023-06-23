Checkers steps in to assist Western Cape flood relief efforts

One of South Africa’s biggest retailers, Checkers, has announced that it is donating R100 000 to the Act For Change Fund to aid flood relief efforts in the Western Cape, while the Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens have been serving warm meals to communities affected by the recent downpours.
The group said that blankets and bottled water have also been distributed, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, to areas in need.
Customers wishing to support flood relief efforts can donate as little as R5 to the Act For Change Fund at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave supermarket nationwide.
The Act For Change Fund was launched in March 2016 in response to South Africans wishing to assist communities affected by disasters including floods, drought and fires.
The Fund is managed by the Shoprite Group, on behalf of its customers, and 100% of donations collected go directly to local, vetted beneficiary organisations.
BUSINESS REPORT