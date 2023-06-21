Checkers to change the game as it offers subscription service giving extra perks to shoppers

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, retailers in South Africa and across the globe had to think on their feet and come up with solutions to get their products to customers’ doorsteps.
As the pandemic ended, the world moved back to its fast-paced nature and now in a South African supermarket first, Checkers has announced that it launched a new monthly subscription service, Xtra Savings Plus.
Subscription services have grown from strength to strength with streaming services such as Showmax, Netflix and Spotify.
Now, Checkers will be offering its own service that will see customers enjoy extra perks.
With Xtra Savings Plus, and over a 30-day rolling period, members can enjoy access to:
- Unlimited free Sixty60 deliveries on orders of more than R350.
- 10% off one in-store shop valued at up to R2 000 every month.
- Double personalised offers.
Checkers told Business Report that selected customers had been invited to pilot the beta service at a limited launch offer of just R99 a month (instead of the standard subscription fee of R149 a month).
Customers interested in signing up for Xtra Savings Plus can join the Xtra Savings Plus Waitlist.
Very interesting subscription model from Checkers. Will be interesting to see if other retailers follow suite. Definitely inspired by the likes of Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/faxSzESuz6— Josh Viljoen (@thejoshviljoen) June 18, 2023
