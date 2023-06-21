Checkers to change the game as it offers subscription service giving extra perks to shoppers

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, retailers in South Africa and across the globe had to think on their feet and come up with solutions to get their products to customers’ doorsteps. As the pandemic ended, the world moved back to its fast-paced nature and now in a South African supermarket first, Checkers has announced that it launched a new monthly subscription service, Xtra Savings Plus.

Subscription services have grown from strength to strength with streaming services such as Showmax, Netflix and Spotify. Now, Checkers will be offering its own service that will see customers enjoy extra perks. With Xtra Savings Plus, and over a 30-day rolling period, members can enjoy access to: