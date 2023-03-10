Cheers: Heineken raises its glass as Distell deal gets green light

Booze behemoth Heineken, can raise a glass, and say, “Cheers” after it passed the final hurdle and got the green light from the South African Competition Tribunal to acquire control of Distell in a €2.4 billion (R47bn) deal. JSE-listed Distell’s shares rose +1.53% to R17.971 in afternoon trade.

Heineken said in a statement on Thursday, “The decision marks the final regulatory approval, following those received from the Namibia Competition Commission, the Common Market of Eastern & Southern Africa and all other relevant jurisdictions. It paves the way for the creation of a regional African beverage champion”. In November 2021, Heineken announced its intention to acquire control of Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), which were to be combined with Heineken South Africa (HSA) into a new Heineken majority-owned business (Newco). Heineken’s CEO and chairman of the executive board Dolf van den Brink said: “We are delighted the Competition Tribunal has approved the deal. We are very excited to bring together three strong businesses to create a regional beverage champion, with a unique multi-category offer to better serve consumers, customers and create shared societal value across southern Africa.

“We are committed to being a strong partner for growth and making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate, and the proactive and comprehensive public interest package we’ve put forward is testament to that,” he said. Distell brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg, among others, while Heineken’s portfolio includes 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders (let’s not forget Heineken). Heineken employs more than 85 000 employees and soon under their roof will be Distell’s staff compliment of 4500.

Heineken said, “Today’s approval gives the green light to an ambitious package of public interest commitments, including ongoing business investment, broad-based black economic empowerment, job creation, localisation and supplier development, talent development and contribution to the economic development of the region.” In September last year Heineken also agreed to cough up roughly R10 billion investment among other public interest conditions to seal its purchase of Distell. The offer splits Distell into two businesses, with its wine and spirits brands to be combined into a new company (Newco), with Heineken Southern Africa’s business and the Dutch interest in Namibia Breweries.

Heineken said, “Earlier today, a Transaction Update Announcement (TUA) was published outlining the remaining scheme details and Distell shareholder election process, including the remaining salient dates and times relating to the Transaction. The Transaction is expected to be implemented from April. The TUA is available on the Heineken website (Distell deal).” Heineken’s s total investment in Newco would be approximately €2.4bn, in return for a 65% shareholding. This comprised a cash payout of approximately €1.2bn to be funded from bonds, existing cash resources and committed credit facilities; and the contribution of its currently owned assets, including 75% of HSA, 100% of its export businesses in certain other African markets, and its minority interest in NBL. It said the transaction was expected to be earnings per share accretive this year by a low-single-digit and, on realisation of significant revenue and cost synergies, margin accretive over the medium term. Upon completion Heineken's pro-forma net debt to Ebitda ratio was expected to increase marginally.

Distell said it was pleased to advise its shareholders of the Tribunal approval. “This marks an important milestone in the Transaction in its progression to completion,” it said. Distell shareholders were advised that all trade in Distell ordinary shares and Distell B shares would be suspended from the opening of the market on Wednesday, March 22 and until the Scheme is implemented, unless the threshold conditions were not fulfilled or waived, in which event the suspension of trade would be lifted from the opening of the market on Monday, March 27.