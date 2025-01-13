Chery achieves record-breaking global sales in 2024, reinforcing its market presence

The year 2024 has proven to be a landmark year for Chery, the Chinese automotive giant, as it celebrated record-breaking global sales that underscore its rising dominance in the automotive market. The company reported an impressive 2 603 916 vehicle sales, marking a remarkable 38.4% increase compared to the previous year.

This achievement not only surpassed Chery’s annual target but also outstripped the industry’s growth rate by an impressive 10–20 percentage points, highlighting Chery’s strategic market positioning. In South Africa, Chery experienced an exceptional year, concluding December with a sales total of 1 867 vehicles. Leading the pack was the popular Tiggo 4 Pro, with 1 059 units sold, followed by the Tiggo 7 Pro (432 units), Tiggo 8 Pro (225 units), and Tiggo Cross (151 units). This strong finish follows November’s record-breaking sales, where Chery recorded its highest monthly figures in South Africa to date with 2 006 units sold.

“2024 has been a standout year for Chery, with consistent growth and remarkable milestones achieved,” said Jay Jay Botes, general manager for Chery South Africa. “Closing the year with strong December sales—and setting a new local record in November—highlights South Africans' trust and enthusiasm for our brand. This success underscores our commitment to delivering vehicles that meet the needs and preferences of this dynamic audience.” Chery’s success is not limited to local markets; it has retained its status as China’s leading passenger vehicle exporter for 22 consecutive years, reporting 1 144 588 units exported and a 21.4% increase in overseas sales.

Additionally, Chery’s commitment to electrification is evident through its robust global sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which soared to 583 599 units—a staggering 232.7% increase, denoting the fastest growth among major automakers. December further marked a significant month for electrified vehicles, with global plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sales surpassing 100 000 units, reflecting a month-on-month rise of 31.9%. Additionally, 2024 was a year for major milestones, as Chery produced its 15 millionth vehicle and celebrated the export of its one-millionth Tiggo 7 to international markets.