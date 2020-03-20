Chinese bank may delay South African opening on coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG - China’s Bank of Communications Co. may delay the opening of its South African branch after the outbreak of the coronavirus restricted travel between the countries.





While officials from the lender were granted their work visas last week, there’s a chance that the launch date could be postponed because of a travel ban instituted by South Africa this week, the Shanghai-based lender said in an email. Bank of Communications had previously intended to be up and running in May or June and received all regulatory approvals, including a license from the South African Reserve Bank, earlier in the year.



