By his own admission Siya Kolisi and some of the other children he grew up with never thought they would achieve more than becoming taxi drivers, so he knows how fortunate he is to be the first black Springbok rugby captain.
He also knows that for many children these opportunities can only be unlocked through corporate philanthropy initiatives and Citadel is making a real difference in people's lives.
Wealth management company, Citadel, is making a sustainable difference in the lives of many through their philanthropy programmes. They do this through the Citadel Philanthropy Foundation (CPF), and the Citadel Talmar Impact Foundation.
The CPF is a donor-advised fund which matches donors with sustainable projects that have a huge impact.