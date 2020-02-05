To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

By his own admission Siya Kolisi and some of the other children he grew up with never thought they would achieve more than becoming taxi drivers, so he knows how fortunate he is to be the first black Springbok rugby captain.

He also knows that for many children these opportunities can only be unlocked through corporate philanthropy initiatives and Citadel is making a real difference in people's lives.