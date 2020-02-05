By his own admission Siya Kolisi and some of the other children he grew up with never thought they would achieve more than becoming taxi drivers, so he knows how fortunate he is to be the first black Springbok rugby captain. 

He also knows that for many children these opportunities can only be unlocked through corporate philanthropy initiatives and Citadel is making a real difference in people's lives.

Wealth management company, Citadel, is making a sustainable difference in the lives of many through their philanthropy programmes. They do this through the Citadel Philanthropy Foundation (CPF), and the Citadel Talmar Impact Foundation.

The CPF is a donor-advised fund which matches donors with sustainable projects that have a huge impact.

One such project is The Principal’s Academy, which personally and professionally develops principals from underprivileged schools. This leads to not only empowering their staff members, but also the learners.

The CPF have also, in partnership with the Ronan Keating Foundation, upgraded the Oncology Unit at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. In Alexandra township, through the Afrika Tikkun Early Childhood Development Centre, the CPF are facilitating the holistic development of pre-schoolers.

#SAINC visited the small community of Onseepkans in the Northern Cape, where the Citadel Talmar Foundation have enabled the community to grow high value export raisins. This year, the produce they exported was worth close to R5 million, giving the community a renewed sense of hope. Through these programmes, Citadel is not only helping their clients to reach their dreams, but is also creating a lasting legacy for many South Africans.