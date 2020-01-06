Wealth management company, Citadel, is making a sustainable difference in the lives of many through their philanthropy programmes. They do this through the Citadel Philanthropy Foundation (CPF), and the Citadel Talmar Impact Foundation. The CPF is a donor-advised fund which matches donors with sustainable projects that have a huge impact.
One such project is The Principal’s Academy, which personally and professionally develops principals from underprivileged schools. This leads to not only empowering their staff members, but also the learners.