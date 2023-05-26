Citibank SA pledges R1.4bn to develop a new infrastructure project in Gauteng

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Ebrahim Patel announced yesterday that Citibank South Africa has pledged R1.375 billion to develop a new infrastructure project in the Vaal area of Gauteng, which will include a new international airport. Citibank South Africa is the local branch of the US banking group. The group's earliest presence in the country dates back to 1920 when the National Bank of New York opened an office in Cape Town.

In a briefing, Patel said Citibank South Africa approached the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (Dtic) about complementing a mixed-use development with an industrial component to bring more services and create more jobs for locals. “The department agreed on making this possible using its Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP),” he said. Citibank SA chief country officer Peter Taylor said the area in Vaal where the project would be was around Vereeniging. The Vaal River city, and the aerotropolis would be close and form part of the precinct.

“This is a massive infrastructure project. The timing of the airport itself will depend on a few things: the zoning, the licensing, and the authority of the port. A lot of work has gone into this,” he said. Taylor said the investment that Citibank South Africa was making would be a catalyst to further investment which is envisaged over a multi-decade period. “This is a mixed-use Metropolitan City Development International Airport along with logistics manufacturing and agricultural hubs. We’re essentially getting involved in something which we believe is of strategic national importance.

“We believe that it could lead to, ultimately a development that has significance for the entire country given the access to the infrastructure that there’s road and rail, as well as this obviously this new port of entry, which would, be an international port to facilitate trade,“ Taylor said. He said Citibanks’s key driver for getting involved in a project like this was to maximise the effect of its investment. “We are thrilled that we’re able to obviously meet the criteria and an EEIP but also to meet a growing need in South Africa, which is an investment into critical infrastructure, that kind of job creation and socio-economic benefits from us,” he said.

Patel said: “What is interesting about this, and what makes it distinctive, is that it’s linked with a major urban development project. “We are trying to ensure that as housing development and commercial development take place, that there are opportunities for industrial development, and that industrial development, while it would include foreign-owned businesses, it would include businesses owned by white South Africans. It would also include through this facility, businesses that would have majority black ownership,” he said. Patel said as part of the pledge, Citibank had also committed to making R200 million to promote black industrialists in the Vaal area.