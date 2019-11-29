City Lodge Hotel Group launches new booking app









The City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) has launched a direct booking application or app for mobile phones. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - The City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) has launched a direct booking application or app for mobile phones, available to download for free from iOS for Apple and Google Play for Android. Guests are now able to make and manage their online bookings easily and conveniently, on the go, and in the palm of their hands. It’s all part of CLHG’s aim to bring guests the best, most efficient service from browsing to booking and everything in between, and everything in between. All five of the group’s brands are available on the app including 1 Fairview Hotel (Kenya), 5 Courtyard Hotels (South Africa), 19 City Lodge Hotels (South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania, with Mozambique opening soon), 14 Town Lodges (South Africa, Kenya, Namibia and Botswana) and 22 Road Lodges (South Africa). The new app allows guests to: 1. Make and manage their bookings within a matter of minutes

2. Keep up-to-date with their CLHG rewards

3. View amenities within each hotel

4. View attractions in the area they are travelling to

5. Manage their account

6. Take advantage of specials

7. Provide feedback on their stay

Divisional director of sales and marketing, Zuki Jantjies said, "Not sure which hotel to stay at? With this app you can view all of the hotels within our group, making booking your stay with us even easier. Not sure what to do while on your trip? We are all about variety – you can view all amenities of the hotel that you are staying at via the app so you know exactly what you can do within the hotel. This may mean hitting the gym at 5am before the day gets too busy. The app also provides an attraction section within the area of the hotel that you are looking at so that you can get the most out of your stay".

In future, the booking function will be expanded to include Corporate Club members, as well as the ability to request room specifications, order from the #Café restaurant and ask for a wake-up call.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE