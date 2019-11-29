DURBAN - The City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) has launched a direct booking application or app for mobile phones, available to download for free from iOS for Apple and Google Play for Android.
Guests are now able to make and manage their online bookings easily and conveniently, on the go, and in the palm of their hands. It’s all part of CLHG’s aim to bring guests the best, most efficient service from browsing to booking and everything in between, and everything in between.
All five of the group’s brands are available on the app including 1 Fairview Hotel (Kenya), 5 Courtyard Hotels (South Africa), 19 City Lodge Hotels (South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania, with Mozambique opening soon), 14 Town Lodges (South Africa, Kenya, Namibia and Botswana) and 22 Road Lodges (South Africa).
The new app allows guests to:
1. Make and manage their bookings within a matter of minutes