JOHANNESBURG - The City Lodge Hotel Group has opened the first phase of the 171-room new hotel located at Two Rivers in Nairobi, the group announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement released on behalf of the company, the first 40 rooms opened on January 15, another 44 rooms will be available by the beginning of February and the hotel will be fully open by the end of February.

This is the group's third hotel in Kenya's capital and its 59th hotel in Southern and East Africa.

The chief executive for City Lodge, Clifford Ross said, "We are extremely excited about the prospects for this hotel which is the biggest we have developed outside of South Africa".

Ross added that this hotel is situated in an important growth node of Nairobi and will ideally complement the group's other hotels in the city and give impetus to their targeted East African expansion programme.

The hotel’s general manager, Miriam Obegi said, "It is a great honour for me as a Kenyan to be the opening general manager for the City Lodge Hotel at Two Rivers and I am really looking forward to the challenge. Working with a team of local staff members, I am positive that we will together build a strong niche for the hotel in the Nairobi hospitality sector".

Facilities

"The four-storey hotel comprises two 20-seater boardrooms, two eight-seater meeting rooms, a swimming pool, a fitness room, a #Cafe for breakfasts lunches and light meals, a sundowner bar service, wireless internet, free parking and 24-hour reception services".

"Furthermore, one in every 50 rooms has been adapted to meet the needs of guests with reduced physical abilities. All bedrooms have en- suite shower facilities, with selected rooms providing baths as well".

Other developments

The group also revealed that it recently opened the 147-room Town Lodge Windhoek in Namibia’s capital city.

It is also developing the 147-room City Lodge Hotel Dar es Salaam in Tanzania which is expected to open in early 2018 and expects to open the 148-room City Lodge Hotel Maputo in Mozambique’s capital in the second quarter of 2018.

