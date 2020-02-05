City Lodge, which has operations in South Africa, Namibia, Kenya, Tanzania and Botswana, said yesterday that for the six months to end December it expected its normalised headline earnings to decline by between 49 and 54percent to between R75.1million and R83.3m, from R163.3m compared to last year.
The group’s normalised diluted headline earnings per share (Eps) was expected to decline by between 172.6cents a share and 191.3c, or 49percent and 54percent, from 375.1c.
The group said the normalised headline earnings and normalised diluted headline Eps consisted of headline earnings adjusted for the effects of transactions relating to black economic empowerment and non-recurring.
Its basic earnings per share of between 117.5c and 136.4c would decrease by between 64 and 69percent compared to the basic earnings per share of 378.9c. Headline earnings per share (Heps) was expected to decline by between 64 and 69percent from last year’s Heps of 378.9c.