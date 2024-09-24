Claims data reveals unexpected expensive days

Budget Insurance has already established that ‘Bad Things Happen to Good South Africans’, the question now is when? When are you most likely to hit a pothole, be involved in an accident or become a victim of a smash-and-grab? In its new advert, ‘Budget away expensive days’, Budget Insurance uses years of claims data to reveal which day of the week could be expensive for those who do not have insurance cover in place.

According to the insurer, those unexpected expensive days include Monday, when the highest number of break-ins occur; Tuesday, when you are most likely to hit a pothole and damage your tyres; Friday, watch out for car theft; Saturday, when car accidents are most likely to occur and Sunday, when smash & grab criminals usually pounce. While these are serious issues, Budget delivers this news with humour that all Good South Africans will relate to. "With this advert we wanted to showcase that for every day you go without insurance cover, you run the risk of unexpected but costly expenses. Would you rather pay R567 898.99 for an unexpected accident that happens on a Saturday, or ensure that Saturday, and every other day, is covered for as little as R6. Being insured doesn’t have to break the bank," Budget Insurance Senior Manager, Brina Biggs said.