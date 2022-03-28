Clicks aims to expand footprint to 900 stores

PHARMACY, health and beauty retailer Clicks aims to open between 25 and 30 new stores in South Africa each year, and intends to reach an overall target of 900 stores throughout the country by 2026. The company reached a 800-stores milestone when it opened another one in the Somerset Crossing in the Western Cape last week.

Story continues below Advertisment

The company’s managing executive Vikash Singh said Clicks was committed to investing and growing the South African economy. “Each new store creates around 20 in-store employment opportunities as well as five additional employment opportunities for support staff. This rate is accelerated as opportunities become available,” Singh said. The opening of Clicks’s 800th store happened despite the challenges posed by the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which saw some of its stores and distribution centres impacted, and the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which commenced late last year.

Story continues below Advertisment

Singh said a return to a semblance of normality with regard to shopping and spending behaviours augured well for the continued growth of the retailer. The primary driver of Clicks’s success was said to be predicated on a proud heritage as a value retailer, a tradition of customer care and convenience. The latter was reflected in a growing footprint of stores to ensure customers were easily able to access Clicks’s affordable range of health and beauty products. Last year, Clicks was voted the Top Brand for Convenience in the annual Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable South Africans brands survey. It was also voted one of the three most value-driven brands, providing South Africans with excellent value in the same survey.

Story continues below Advertisment

Clicks said its ultimate aim was for the majority of households in the country to be situated within a 5km radius of a Clicks store, with each store tailored to the needs of the community it served. Singh said their expanded footprint meant that 50 percent of the population were now within easy proximity to a Clicks store and therefore able to access affordable healthcare, with their growing number of stores also creating new job opportunities. The Clicks ClubCard rewards programme, which now had close to 9.5 million members, also helped to drive growth through easily redeemable benefits, he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

With inflation on an upwards trajectory, Clicks said it was well aware that consumer spend was under pressure. This informed the need for Clicks to continue to drive its value, convenience and accessibility proposition. Singh said Clicks was doing everything in its power to keep its prices affordable While its online offering saw significant growth during the various waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, customers have reverted to brick and mortar stores, he said. The exception to this trend was with its dedicated baby stores where hardware baby products such as prams, cots and car seats were primarily sold online. “Clicks has a 20 percent share of the baby market. Our three dedicated baby stores at Mall of Africa, Canal Walk and Gateway are a one-stop destination for baby essentials, offering a wider range of baby products than is found at a traditional Clicks store. In line with global trends, hardware baby products are typically purchased online with baby stores acting as showrooms.”

With operations in South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and eSwatini, Clicks currently employs 16 550 people across its 800 stores, which includes 650 pharmacies and 195 Clicks Clinics. The new Somerset Crossing store will offer the same wide range of health, beauty and homeware products as other Clicks stores. In October 2021, the Clicks Group reported another resilient performance in the year to August 2021, despite the trading disruption from the KwaZulu-Natal civil unrest and the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on consumer shopping behaviour.