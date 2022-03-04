Clicks alerts public of scammers posing as the retailer and collecting R250 job verification fee from applicants

South African retail pharmacy chain, Clicks has warned job seekers of scammers that are posing as the company and asking for R250 ‘verification’ fees from applicants. “Please be aware that there is a scam circulating asking for individuals to make a payment when applying for a job at Clicks. This is not authorized by Clicks,” said the company.

According to an email sent by the grifters to applicants, the R250 was for background checks, a Covid-19 test, and to find out if those who applied had any criminal records. The fee was to be returned on the first day of ‘work’. Clicks said they would never request payment for background checks for job applications. In an email, the fee was said to be a ‘fully refundable fee’ and should be paid by Friday, March 4.

The applicants were instructed to make the payments through Pep’s Money Transfer Services. After the payment was made, they were told to email the receipt to: [email protected] “You should be prepared to receive a phone call from the H.R department after we have received your payment, that will give you all the confirmations and any other information you may require, such as start times, directions to your nearest branch and more,” said the email.

Those who received the email were told that they would have their induction on Monday, March 7 at their nearest Clicks training centre. They were instructed to show up to the Clicks premises at 9:00am and have all their documents with them. Detailed in the email was also the salary, which was R6 000. BUSINESS REPORT