JOHANNESBURG - Health and beauty retailer Clicks said on Thursday its diluted headline earnings per share were up 16.8 percent to 672 cents in the year to August 2019, with the retail and distribution businesses delivering strong performances in an environment of low economic growth and challenging trading conditions.
The group increased its total dividend by 17.1 percent to 445 cents per share while group turnover grew by 7.2 percent to R31.4 billion.
Elevated household debts, higher fuel and electricity prices and an increase in value-added tax have squeezed consumer income in a country where economic growth has been slow.
However, competitive pricing and promotions have helped Clicks withstand sluggish consumer spending in the country.
Retail health and beauty sales increased by 10.5 percent on good volume growth as Clicks gained market share in all core product categories, group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said.