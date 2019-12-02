JOHANNESBURG - South African pharmaceutical health and beauty retailer Clicks have announced that they will be partnering with Engen to bolster their points rewards system.
Last month Clicks announced that they would be ending the partnership with Shell.
Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks chief commercial officer, said, “We have listened to our customers’ requests and are pleased to be able to offer them even more convenience. Engen has the largest network of service stations in the country making it even easier to visit, fill up and earn cashback."