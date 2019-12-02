Clicks ClubCard partners with Engen as fuel partner









File picture: Cindy Waxa JOHANNESBURG - South African pharmaceutical health and beauty retailer Clicks have announced that they will be partnering with Engen to bolster their points rewards system.

Last month Clicks announced that they would be ending the partnership with Shell.

Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks chief commercial officer, said, “We have listened to our customers’ requests and are pleased to be able to offer them even more convenience. Engen has the largest network of service stations in the country making it even easier to visit, fill up and earn cashback."





For the first two months of the partnership, during December 2019 and January 2020, ClubCard members can earn double points every day.





The more litres you buy, the more points you earn, the greater your cashback.





South Africa’s oldest loyalty programme, Clicks ClubCard, recently scored top spot as the Best Retail Loyalty Programme in the 2019 Truth Loyalty Awards, proving that its simplicity, convenience and generous rewards continue to resonate strongly with customers.





