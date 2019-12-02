File picture: Cindy Waxa
JOHANNESBURG - South African pharmaceutical health and beauty retailer Clicks have announced that they will be partnering with Engen to bolster their points rewards system.

Last month Clicks announced that they would be ending the partnership with Shell. 

Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks chief commercial officer, said,  “We have listened to our customers’ requests and are pleased to be able to offer them even more convenience. Engen has the largest network of service stations in the country making it even easier to visit, fill up and earn cashback."

For the first two months of the partnership, during December 2019 and January 2020, ClubCard members can earn double points every day. 

The more litres you buy, the more points you earn, the greater your cashback. 

South Africa’s oldest loyalty programme, Clicks ClubCard, recently scored top spot as the Best Retail Loyalty Programme in the 2019 Truth Loyalty Awards, proving that its simplicity, convenience and generous rewards continue to resonate strongly with customers.

Exactly what you get:

  • 1 litre = 1 point. For every litre of petrol or diesel you buy at participating Engen service stations nationwide, you earn one ClubCard point.
  • Double points everyday from 1 December 2019 to 31 January 2020 (1 litre = 2 points). 
  • Cashback is loaded six times a year and can be redeemed online here or at all Clicks, Claire’s and Body Shop stores nationwide. 
  • To join ClubCard, and for a list of participating Engen service stations, download the Clicks App via Google Play or on the Apple iStore or click here.
Clicks has over 8 million customers who subscibe to their rewards card programme and 80% of Clicks total sales see the rewards card swiped with it, which allowed the retailer to pay back  R504 million in cashback rewards

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE