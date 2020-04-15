Clicks Group directors donate 33% of salaries to the Solidarity Fund
JOHANNESBURG - Clicks Group has announced that its three executive directors, CEO Vikesh Ramsunder, CFO Michael Fleming and human resources director Bertina Engelbrecht will donate a third of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund for the next three months.
The chairman of the board as well as other non-executive directors will also be donating a third of their directors’ fees over the next three months.
“We have heeded the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to aid South Africa in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe that corporate South Africa has a major responsibility in helping to combat this disease by working in partnership with the public sector and providing much needed resources,” said Ramsunder.
Many other companies executives have chosen to take a pay cut to help deal with the Covid-19 outbreak globally as well as to help deal with the fall out from losing business during the lockdown periods.
Sibanye- Stillwater and Remgro also announced a salary cut for executive management in an effort to contribute to South Africa’s efforts to ease the economic impact of Covid-19 on the poor.
Sibanye-Stillwater said executives would contribute a third of their pay to the Solidarity Fund after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s threw down the gauntlet to public office bearers and executives to donate towards efforts by the government to mitigate against the impact of the pandemic.
“In support of the President's call for unified action and in solidarity with our employees and other South African’s during this difficult time, the board and executive management of Sibanye-Stillwater has therefore unanimously elected to contribute a third of their remuneration for the next three months to the National Solidarity Fund,” the company said.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE