Clicks Group reports a slowdown in vaccinations

THE Clicks Group, the health and beauty company which has administered almost 1.5 million jabs, has reported a significant slowdown in vaccinations since Vooma vaccination weekend. Clicks managing executive Vikash Singh has attributed the slowdown to vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

“With less than 30 percent of the adult population vaccinated, we need to do everything we can to protect our vulnerable populations who are most at risk, such as the elderly and those with comorbidities,” Singh said. The company said it was ready to welcome the age 12-17 cohort, which opens on Wednesday, October 20. Singh said: “This cohort will add another 6 million eligible people to the vaccination pool, which is imperative if we want to avoid another hard lockdown and lessen the impact of a fourth wave in December.”

How to book your vaccine on Clicks’ online booking portal: Covid-19 vaccinations are free and available for eligible individuals with or without medical aid and they need to have been registered on the Department of Health’s electronic vaccination data system (EVDS). To make a booking at your nearest or preferred Clicks vaccination site, visit the Clicks online booking portal at bookings.clicks.co.za