Clicks Group reports rise in annual earnings despite Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - Clicks Group reported a 13.7 percent increase in annual earnings on Thursday, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, as the company continued to operate during the lockdown because it was categorised as an essential service.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 754 cents for the year ending Aug. 31 from a restated 663.6 cents a year earlier.

Clicks, which primarily sells medicines but also health and beauty products and bulk drugs, saw its turnover for the year increase by 9.6 percent to R34.4 billion.

The company declared a dividend of 450 cents per share.

As more people stayed at home and shopped online, Clicks saw a jump in online sales, albeit from a low base, with online sales growth rocketing 361 percent in the second half of the year, the company said in a statement.