Clicks has started offering Covid-19 vaccines to the elderly

Pharmacy chain Clicks Retailers has announced on Thursday that it had started vaccinating citizens over the age of 60 years at 51 Clicks Pharmacies.

According to Clicks, the coronavirus injection is free for all South Africans. Medical aid members’ costs will be covered by their medical scheme. For those who are uninsured, the government will fund them, it said.

Clicks chief commercial officer Rachel Wrigglesworth said this was the second rollout of phase two, and it was an important milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

“Our Clicks vaccinators are proud to be of service and ready to welcome our elderly community. Our healthcare professionals have been trained and are administering vaccinations safely and efficiently. Vaccinations save lives and are critical in building herd immunity.”

To access the vaccine, citizens need to register on the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) online portal. They can register by dialling *134*832# or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 060 012 3456.

According to the company, those who meet the requirements will receive an SMS from the Department of Health with their unique voucher indicating their selected vaccination site.

“Walk-ins cannot be assisted without registration on the EVDS system. Upon arrival at the Clicks store, a Clicks vaccine assistant will verify details and request consent to vaccinate. Citizens must have their ID, SMS voucher, and medical aid card on hand, if applicable,” Clicks said.

The retailer said consumers who have been vaccinated will be monitored for 15 minutes after their vaccination for possible side effects.

The National Department of Health (DOH) approved Clicks to offer 47 vaccination sites nationally, with a further 520 awaiting approval for registration.

Meanwhile, South Africa registered 3,522 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,621,362. 167 Covid-19-related deaths were reported recently, taking total deaths to 55,507.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE