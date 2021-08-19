Clicks launches online Covid-19 vaccination booking portal

RETAILER Clicks has announced that it has launched an online Covid-19 vaccination booking portal, in anticipation of the 18+ cohort inoculation effort. While, from Friday, individuals 18 years and older can book their vaccination at their nearest participating Clicks Pharmacy through the online booking system, they still need to register on the Department of Health's Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Clicks managing executive Vikash Singh said: “We have listened to the needs of our customers and have made our new online booking portal quick and easy to use, with convenience in mind. We anticipate a huge increase in vaccinations, with the opening up of the 18+ cohort, who are very tech-savvy, and live online and on their smartphones. Customers can choose their nearest Clicks Pharmacy, and a date and time which is most convenient for them, to cut down waiting periods and reduce queues in-store.” "Those customers without access to an online platform can also go to their nearest Clicks, where they can make an appointment," said Singh.. Clicks said, when using the booking system, users can search for and select their nearest or preferred Clicks vaccination site.

“The next step is to select the most convenient date and time for their vaccination, before providing their details,” Clicks said. The company said customers were advised to arrive at their selected Clicks vaccination site 15 minutes before their appointment time, and bring their ID, driver’s license, or passport as proof of identification, to verify their eligibility on the EVDS. If they are a member of medical aid, they need to bring their medical aid details. Clicks have administered over 420 000 vaccines since May 2021. The company plans to open an additional 270 new vaccination sites in the coming weeks, with the long-term goal of 600 sites nationwide.