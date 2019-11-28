Clicks offers feel good deals this Black Friday









Clicks has officially started their countdown to Black Friday, with 7 days of Black Friday offers launching from Thursday 28 November online and in-store. File Photo: IOL DURBAN - Clicks has officially started their countdown to Black Friday, with 7 days of Black Friday offers launching from Thursday 28 November online and in-store, followed by Daily Cyber Deals from Monday 2 December online only. "We’re committed to offering our customers exceptional value throughout the year, and Black Friday will be no different," said Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer. She added, "Our famous 3 for 2 on Christmas gifts launched on 1 November, with the widest-ever range of gifting on promotion. For Black Friday, we’ve sourced some of the winning deals from last year, and will be running even more fantastic offers". From makeup and bath and body treats, to towel sets and household appliances, deals will span every category at Clicks – including headphones and bluetooth earphones, electrical beauty products, and diagnostic tools such as blood pressure monitors, nebulisers and infrared thermometers. Wrigglesworth said that thousands of shoppers have already signed up to the Clicks Black Friday newsletter. She urges shoppers to sign up ahead of time to get updated on all the deals throughout the Black Friday period.

Cashback for ClubCard members will be loaded Monday 25 November, which can be spent online and in store.

Although Black Friday is a relatively new phenomenon in South Africa, it has significantly changed the way people shop in the run up to Christmas.

Wrigglesworth said, "We understand that people like to shop in different ways. Some like to be the first through the store doors as they open on the day. Others like to wait out the initial rush, and many prefer to shop online, from the comfort of their own homes. We recently opened our 700th store, so this year you can join us in more stores than ever before – or shop our largest range ever available online, to be delivered to your doorstep or collected in store – it’s all up to you".

In 2018, Google reported that South Africa was responsible for more Black Friday-related searches than any other country worldwide. Customers now set aside savings and start searching for deals online weeks ahead of time.

For Clicks, Black Friday preparations start as far as a year ahead of time and include in-depth analysis of shopping trends both in South Africa and abroad, to ensure shoppers get the best deals and the widest range.

