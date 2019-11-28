DURBAN - Clicks has officially started their countdown to Black Friday, with 7 days of Black Friday offers launching from Thursday 28 November online and in-store, followed by Daily Cyber Deals from Monday 2 December online only.
"We’re committed to offering our customers exceptional value throughout the year, and Black Friday will be no different," said Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer.
She added, "Our famous 3 for 2 on Christmas gifts launched on 1 November, with the widest-ever range of gifting on promotion. For Black Friday, we’ve sourced some of the winning deals from last year, and will be running even more fantastic offers".
From makeup and bath and body treats, to towel sets and household appliances, deals will span every category at Clicks – including headphones and bluetooth earphones, electrical beauty products, and diagnostic tools such as blood pressure monitors, nebulisers and infrared thermometers.
Wrigglesworth said that thousands of shoppers have already signed up to the Clicks Black Friday newsletter. She urges shoppers to sign up ahead of time to get updated on all the deals throughout the Black Friday period.