DURBAN – Pharmaceutical health and beauty retailer Clicks rose to its highest level on the JSE after the group revised up its earlier guidance to investors, saying that it now expected a double digit growth in profits for the year to end August.
The group said in a trading update its diluted headline earnings per share (Heps) would see an increase of 15 to 18 percent during the period. Clicks said the Heps would be between 661.6 cents and 678.9c a share.
“At the time of the release of the group’s interim results on April 17, shareholders were advised through SENS that diluted headline earnings per share for the year to end August was forecast to increase by between 10 and 15 percent over the 2018 financial year,” the group said.
Clicks said the Heps for the 2018 financial year had been restated to 575.3c, following the adoption of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15.
It said before the adoption of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15, Heps rose 15.1 percent to 578c.