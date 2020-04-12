Clicks sees an increased demand for flu vaccinations

DURBAN - Clicks has seen an increased demand for flu vaccinations, administering over four times more vaccinations than the same period last year.

With vulnerable groups such as the elderly, immuno-compromised, pregnant women and children being prioritised, the demand has been driven as customers make every effort to boost their immune systems and protect themselves from the flu.

According to Clicks Chief Store Operations Officer Sedick Arendse, the retail pharmacy chain has increased their coverage and been able to meet the demand by training an additional 200 pharmacists to administer vaccines and providing dedicated nurses at high-traffic stores.

"We are really proud of our Clinic and Pharmacy teams and thank them for working long hours to ensure our customers get the essential healthcare they need during these uncertain times," said Arendse.

He said that flu vaccine stock is still available at 400 stores nationwide and as an essential services retailer, Clicks stores and Pharmacies will be trading over the Easter weekend.