Clicks to equip staff with visors and installs plexiglass screens at cashpoints

DURBAN - Clicks is equipping its stores with plexiglass screens at tills and in the pharmacy, to help protect staff and customers from the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The pharmacy retailer is also equipping the floor staff with perspex visors. These initiatives form part of the extensive measures that the retail pharmacy chain is and has been putting in place. "We are committed to providing pharmacy, healthcare and essential goods throughout the lockdown and are doing everything we can to ensure that our staff and customers are safe and protected," said Sedick Arendse, Clicks Chief Store Operations Officer. The plexiglass screens are being installed at tills and pharmacy counters in-store. The pharmacy retailer is also providing vaccinations to staff at no charge to boost their immunity against the flu virus.

Arendse said, "These form part of preventative measures to protect our staff who are in constant contact with customers and will also provide our customers with additional peace of mind".

He appealed to customers to stay home or take the requisite actions if they suspect they have Covid-19 symptoms and to respect physical distancing guidelines while in-store.

To help customers with physical distancing, the retailer is limiting the number of customers in-store at any one time and have installed markers on the floor to indicate how far apart customers should stand.

Other preventative measures include providing hand sanitisers at entrances and in-store, frequent sanitising of high touch areas with a focus on Pharmacy and Clinics, and strict hygiene protocols for staff, such as frequent handwashing.

Recently, Pick n Pay announced that perspex screens are being rolled out at all Pick n Pay till points countrywide. The transparent screens – mounted at the till and situated between cashiers and customers – have already been installed in over 300 stores and are being rolled out to all stores.

Pick n Pay has also implemented other protective measures including social distancing floor markers in aisles, service areas and queues, and there are clear signs throughout stores as reminders.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

