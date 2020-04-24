Clicks to preserve cash, withholding interim dividend

JOHANNESBURG - The Clicks Group has decided to withhold paying an interim dividend for the six months to end February as it wants to preserve cash as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. But the pharmaceutical health and beauty retailer said yesterday that it would consider an annual dividend at the end of the financial year. Chief executive Vikesh Ramsunder said trading conditions were expected to be extremely tough as the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was still unknown. “We could be still faced with the outbreak for a long time. The board has decided that it would be prudent to hold on to cash at the moment,” Ramsunder said. Clicks reported a 14.4percent increase in diluted earnings per share to 338cents a share while headline earnings inched up by 13.1 percent to R851.2million.

Its turnover increased by 9.9percent to R16.9billion and the group had R2.3bn cash on hand at the end of February.

Retail health and beauty sales increased by 9.6percent as Clicks gained market share across all its core product categories while UPD reported strong sales growth of 12.3percent and continued to gain market shares.

“Competitive pricing, differentiated product ranges, the Clicks ClubCard and new stores were the main drivers of growth,” he said.

Clicks expanded its retail store footprint to 721 after opening 17 new stores during the period.

The pharmacy network increased to 572 with the opening of an additional 27 pharmacies and Clicks grew its share of the retail pharmacy market from 24.1percent to 24.6percent.

UPD, the group’s pharmaceutical distributor, increased wholesale turnover by 17.6percent as the business gained new private hospital and buying group contracts. This contributed to UPD increasing its market share from 26percent to 27.2percent.

Post the reporting period, the group said its turnover for the first seven weeks of the second half of the financial year, which included the first 24 days of the lockdown, increased by 15.9 percent.

