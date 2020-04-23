Clicks warns of tough times due to lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - South African drugstore chain Clicks suspended its interim dividend and warned trading would be tough for the rest of its financial year due to the coronavirus crisis, despite a better-than-expected rise in first-half earnings.

Clicks said the economic impact of the pandemic could be compounded by power cuts when South African businesses re-open, which remains a risk to retail sales, particularly in the higher-demand winter season.

President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a lockdown on March 26, banning anyone but essential workers from leaving home except to buy food or medicine, when South Africa had just 400 cases.





Clicks said on Thursday it had seen unprecedented levels of demand across stores nationally, particularly for hygiene and healthcare products, after Ramaphosa’s declaration of the state of disaster and announcement of the lockdown.





However, sales have fallen away during the lockdown as Clicks was restricted to shorter trading hours and limited to only selling essential products, adding that online sales had risen during the clampdown.





Clicks stores visited by Reuters had a number of empty shelves with “out of stock” stickers, where vitamin C, immune boosters, gloves and disinfectants would normally be.





Turnover at its United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD) business grew by 31.2% in the seven weeks ended April 19 due to customers preparing for the coronavirus outbreak and





Clicks said UPD was “well positioned in terms of its scale and logistics capabilities to support all healthcare facilities with medicine requirements”.





The firm said that it would not pay an interim dividend in order to preserve cash, but added it would consider an annual payout at the end of the financial year.





It said it has a “robust” balance sheet, is generating strong cash flow and that plans to open 38 new Clicks stores and 40 pharmacies in the financial year were unchanged.



