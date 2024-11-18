Clientèle shareholders to vote on preference share issue for Emerald Life acquisition

The shareholders of Clientèle Life, a company that provides affordable financial services products, will vote on the acquisition of fast-growing micro-insurer Emerald Life, which is valued at R600 million, at a meeting on December 13. Clientèle plans to acquire 100% of the shares in Emerald Life, which supplies affordable funeral insurance products to the lower- to middle-income market segments via a national advisor distribution channel. The price would be paid by the issue of preference shares.

Emerald Life, with an embedded value of R600m, has over 18 branches nationwide and a head office in Bellville, Western Cape. It comprises a management team, 380 permanent employees, and about 3 500 independent sales advisers. Clientèle said its October 2023 acquisition of 1Life Insurance (RF) had further extended its expertise in the mass market segment with a strong focus on “treating clients well.” The acquisition of Emerald Life announced this month would also add to Clientèle’s expertise in the mass market segment and present a number of strategic benefits for Clientèle.