Clientèle’s share price slides on lower earnings forecast

INSURANCE group Clientèle said on Friday that earnings per share were expected to decrease between 35% and 55% for the six months to December 31, 2023. Earnings a share (Eps) were expected to fall to between 26.74 cents and 41.85 cents when compared to Eps of 75.55 cents for the six-month period a year previously.

Headline earnings a share (Heps) were expected to decline between 37% and 57%, resulting in a decrease of between 28.20 cents and 43.64 cents compared with 77.18 cents at the same time last year. The JSE share price fell 5.33% by late Friday afternoon to R11.36. “The group remains in a sound solvency and liquidity position and has continued to generate strong positive cash flows,” group directors said in a statement.