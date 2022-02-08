Clover backs down on mass retrenchments, says unions

The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) have announced that Clover has backed down on the mass retrenchment of workers at the City Deep factory. According to the unions, in the latest Section 189 notice of retrenchment, the company reduced the potential retrenchments from 821 workers to nine workers.

“Though it is still the intention of Clover to relocate the City Deep Branch to Atlas Road, a relocation which we vehemently oppose, it is clear that the strike has forced Clover management to back down on mass retrenchment,” said the unions. During Giwusa and Fawu’s last meeting with Clover, management also offered to reinstate 763 workers the company retrenched in November 2021, with full pay for a further eight months. The unions disagreed with the dairy producer arguing that the company would still cut wages by 20 percent.

“We will only agree to this if these workers are reinstated on full pay for the duration of the entire two-year collective agreement, with their wages to be reviewed as with all workers at the end of the collective agreement and based on increases.” The unions also rejected Clover also proposed support of R15 million for government to work with them to re-purpose and recapitalise several factories that are being closed. “The amount as it is pitiful because those factories would require capital on the scale of hundreds of millions, if not billions of rand”.

According to the unions, the major obstacle is the Clover’s insistence that workers and the parties representing the striking workers accept the austerity measures which include salary reductions and freezes. The unions believe that none of the austerity measures are justified, and there are other alternatives. Instead, the unions have made the following proposals to which Clover is yet to respond:

1. Clover scraps the R166 million loans it gives to its executive management and instead uses that money to refinance the closing factories and maintain workers conditions. 2. Executive management take a pay cut – the unions want Johann Vorster, Clover CEO to earn R2 million per year or less, not the R40 million per year he is currently earning. 3. The unions are demanding full disclosures of all records of relevant financial and operational information to enable workers to make inputs on the restructuring of Clover.