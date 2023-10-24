Club Med’s business volumes from SA leap as South Africans flock to European Alps

Club Med, the luxury resort chain owned by Fosun, said yesterday that it had a record first half of 2023 in South Africa with a 76% increase in business volumes when compared to 2022. Globally in the first half of 2023, Club Med welcomed 766 000 customers to its close to 70 resorts worldwide – an increase of 28%. Business volumes for the company amounted to €1.06 billion (R21bn), an increase of 32%.

It said in a statement yesterday that business volumes rose from South Africa driven by the appeal of the company’s key snow destinations namely in the European Alps, Mauritius and the continued growth of its resort in the Seychelles. The Maldives, Phuket and Bali were also on the rise when it came to bookings by travellers from South Africa and were destinations likely to fuel 2024 growth. In the second half of 2023, the company shared news about Club Med Tinley, the first Club Med resort in South Africa, representing an investment of more than R2bn, which is estimated to open in 2026, it said. “This ground-breaking development is a result of a collaborative partnership between the esteemed operators, Club Med, and the Collins Residential Consortium, developers of Club Med Tinley. As the first of its kind in the country, this all-inclusive resort is poised to make contributions to the region, ushering in opportunities for job creation and sustainable growth,” it added.

Olivier Perillat-Piratoine, the managing director of Club Med South Africa, said, “After unveiling the exciting plans for our upcoming Club Med South African resort, the response from both media and stakeholders has been nothing short of phenomenal. “This project promises not only to elevate our brand presence, but also to leave an indelible mark on the nation. It’s heartening to witness the enthusiasm it has ignited among South Africans, who have long associated us with sun-soaked getaways and mountain retreats abroad. With nearly four decades of successful operations through our commercial office, the addition of this new resort truly solidifies our position as ‘proudly South African’ more than ever before.” Looking ahead, for the 2023-2025 period, Club Med said it would open 17 new resorts, as well as carry out more than 10 extensions or renovations of existing resorts, while studying other opportunities, with a focus on the Middle East and South-east Asia.