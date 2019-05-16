Club Travel Managing Director Wally Gaynor. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - South African travel company Club Travel has relaunched its leisure brand with several new features aimed at making it easier for people to travel. With the rebrand, Club Travel is pleased to announce that South Africans can now book holiday escapes, sports-oriented travel packages and flights, and pay for them on an instalment basis with zero percent interest and no additional fees.

Dubbed 'Pay Your Way', the service gives customers complete control over their repayment plan by letting them choose the term and instalment contributions and offers flexible ways to pay including bank and credit card debits.

In addition, customers who choose to pay in instalments can secure their travel booking at the price displayed at the time of booking to offset the risk of fluctuating prices.

Club Travel Managing Director Wally Gaynor said, "Since 1987, the Club Travel Group has given South Africans the best deals. Our identity has been brightened up to reflect our call to South Africans to 'Travel Your Way. Pay Your Way' and the online experience has transformed with a stack of features to support our customers with realistic and affordable ways to see the world".

Club Travel’s overhauled website includes 'Inspire Me', an online tool designed for people who want to travel but are unsure where they’d like to go. The tool helps people surface destinations and experiences based on inputs such as budget and desired dates of travel.

The Club Travel leisure brand will operate under the custodianship of Cape Town-based online travel agency, FlightSite.co.za.

FlightSite Managing Director Rian Bornman said, "We are delighted to support the new Club Travel experience which will encourage more South Africans to realise their globetrotting ambitions with manageable payment plans".

To mark the relaunch of the brand, website and new features there are a variety of specials available on on the company's website.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE