Coca-Cola Beverages SA general manager north region Pierre Bleeker, Eswatini commerce, industry and trade minister Manqoba Khumalo, Eswatini Coca-Cola Beverages country manager Sanele Khumalo and Tibiyo Taka Ngwane managing director Dr A.T Dlamini. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has announced that all the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained in its acquisition of a 60 percent share in the soft drinks business of Eswatini Beverages. The non-alcoholic ready-to-drink business in Eswatini, in which the remaining 40 percent is owned by Tibiyo Taka Ngwane, will be known as Eswatini Coca-Cola Beverages (ECCB) and will operate as a subsidiary of CCBA.

ECCB country manager Sanele Khumalo said very effort would be made to minimise disruption to customers.

“Eswatini customers will benefit from being part of a consolidated, successful Coca-Cola ecosystem that spans the continent, creating new opportunities for everyone across the value chain,” Khumalo said in a statement.

"Access to shared best practices will enhance efficiencies and a better distribution capability will provide pervasive availability of cold beverages to end-customers. We will also be able to respond to consumer demand more quickly.”

Pierre Bleeker, Manqoba Khumalo and Dr A.T Dlamini. PHOTO: Supplied





Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is the 8th largest Coca-Cola bottling partner in the world by revenue and the largest on the continent. It accounts for 40 percent of all Coca-Cola products sold in Africa by volume.

The company's African footprint now encompasses South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Mozambique, Comoros, Mayotte, Zambia, Botswana and Eswatini. It employs more than 16,000 people directly, almost half of them in South Africa.

“Expanding our African footprint brings huge benefits to local consumers and businesses. By leveraging scale, we can do more for our customers and also drive our sustainability goals," said Khumalo.

"The creation of ECCB is another milestone in that strategy."

African News Agency (ANA)