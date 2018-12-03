Newly appointed Coca-Cola Beverages Africa CEO, Jacques Vermeulen. PHOTO: Supplied

CAPE TOWN - Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) on Monday announced the appointment of Jacques Vermeulen as its new group chief executive, with effect from December 1. The company said Vermeulen has served as managing director of CCBA’s International Division, which covers all of CCBA’s Africa operations outside South Africa, since July 2016. He first joined Coca-Cola in 1995.

CCBA chairman, Phil Gutsche, said that in his international division role, Vermeulen had built a strong business, positioning the company for growth and expansion in Africa.

“Jacques brings his strong leadership and exceptional experience into this role. His appointment serves as evidence of effective succession planning and the development of our internal talent pipeline,” said Gutsche.

“Jacques’s experience in leading successful businesses in Africa, and the strong relationship he has with our franchise partners, The Coca-Cola Company, will be invaluable in driving growth and expanding CCBA’s footprint throughout sub-Saharan Africa.”

Vermeulen takes over from Doug Jackson, CCBA’s current group chief executive, and a 35-year veteran of the Coca-Cola system.

- African News Agency (ANA)