Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has warned the public of a recruitment scam where individual(s) claiming to be representatives of the company are conveying fraudulent offers of employment in exchange for payment to bypass the recruitment process. Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters

DURBAN - Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has issued a warning to the public after it came to light that scammers are going around and offering jobs at the company in exchange for cash. CCBSA said that individuals claiming to be representatives of the company are conveying fraudulent offers of employment in exchange for payment to bypass the recruitment process.

CCBSA said in a statement that the offers come from unauthorised individuals fraudulently recruiting on CCBSA’s behalf or claiming to work for or be associated with the company.

CCBSA said in the statement, "CCBSA wishes to warn the public and communities about this scam. These activities are not authorised by nor linked in any way to CCBSA or any of its entities. All such activities must therefore be regarded as criminal and unlawful and should be reported accordingly. The company said that it must be emphasised that neither CCBSA nor any of its entities would ever ask for upfront fees or payment before, during and/or after the recruitment process."

"We pride ourselves on the formal recruitment process we have in place – which meets all legal and industry requirements. Should an individual be successful in gaining an offer of employment from the company, this communication would originate from a verifiable CCBSA source. Job seekers are advised not to be attracted or lured by any communication which solicits payment or otherwise. If they are in doubt or suspicious about offers of employment they have received, we urge them to contact CCBSA directly on 0800 005 174 to confirm whether the offer is legitimate," CCBSA further added.