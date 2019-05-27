FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Coca-Cola are pictured in a cooler during a news conference in Paris. Global company Coca-Cola said on Sunday it was the only food and beverage brand ranked in the top five most admired brands.

JOHANNESBURG - Global company Coca-Cola said on Sunday it was the only food and beverage brand ranked in the top five most admired brands in Brand Africa’s 7th annual awards. Coca-Cola was named the fourth most admired brand in Africa based on the opinions spontaneously recalled by consumers and was also named category leader for non-alcoholic beverages, ahead of Pepsi Cola and Fanta. In total, three of the company’s brands, namely Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, appeared in the top 100 brands across the continent.

The Brand Africa 100 ranking is based on a survey among consumers aged 18 years and older, conducted across 23 African countries. These cover all economic regions and collectively account for 80 percent of the continent's population and gross domestic product.

“A large part of building brands that people love, is following our values and working towards solutions that benefit everyone," Coca-Cola head of communications for southern and East Africa Camilla Osborne said.

"To help solve many of the world’s challenges, we apply a few foundational principles to make measurable, meaningful differences."

The Coca-Cola Company offers over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories and with its bottling partners employs more than 700,000 people around the world.

- African News Agency (ANA)