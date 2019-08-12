Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa has been named as one of the five finalists for the 16th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards. Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters

DURBAN - Topco Media has named Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) as one of its five finalists for the 16th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards. The company has been nominated in the Top Gender Empowered Organisation: Business of the Year category for its industry leading work in gender empowerment.

The awards recognises organisations and individuals whose efforts uplift women in business and society. With its enduring commitment to providing leadership opportunities for women in the workplace, CCBSA has shown a consistent dedication to driving gender parity. The company’s achievements in improving the representation of women leaders internally and in its supply chain are testament to this.

Finalists and winners at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards have been a source of inspiration to women and men in business, encouraging their industry peers to foster an environment of diversity and inclusion for people from all walks of life. With continued excellence in this area, CCBSA hopes to do the same.

"We are proud of our work in developing, not only our own women staff to key leadership positions at all levels of our operations, but also investing in women entrepreneurs to become integral partners, particularly through our Owner Driver Scheme and Local Distribution Programme," said Velaphi Ratshefola, CCBSA Managing Director.

The Standard Bank Top Women Awards ceremony will take place on 15 August in Johannesburg. Winners will be announced at a gala dinner and the awards will be attended by business and government leaders, VIPs as well as members of the media.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE