The Coca-Cola brand is breaking barriers with its first alcoholic drink, which will hit stores for the first time in Japan. ⠀





Originally intended as a patent medicine, the drink was invented in the late 19th century by John Pemberton and eventually bought out by businessman Asa Griggs Candler, whose marketing tactics led Coca-Cola to its dominance of the world soft-drink market throughout the 20th century.

The new soft drink will be a version of a Japanese product called, “Chu-Hi” which is a sparkling, flavored drink that includes spirits called Shochu.

The product is typically between 3% and 8% alcohol by volume and has been marketed as an alternative to beer, proving especially popular with female drinkers. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "We haven't experimented in the low alcohol category before, but it's an example of how we continue to explore opportunities outside our core areas," said Jorge Garduno, Coca-Cola's Japan president.

Those residing outside of Japan who may be looking forward to sampling the new product are will be disappointed as Garduno has indicated that it is unlikely the drink would be sold outside of Japan.



