Coega creates 280 jobs from construction of facility in Port Elizabeth









The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) said on Monday it had created more than 280 jobs in the construction of the second phase of a facility at its special economic zone in Port Elizabeth, in addition to 8016 construction jobs last year. Photo: Supplied JOHANNESBURG – The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) said on Monday that it had created more than 280 jobs in the construction of the second phase of a facility at its special economic zone in Port Elizabeth, in addition to 8016 construction jobs last year.

The R60 million second phase is a replica model of phase one, which is now fully occupied. It seeks to provide affordable industrial space for small-to-medium companies.

"Over the past year, the CDC has been approached by numerous companies that want to start operating from within the Coega SEZ, due to its favourable location, incentives, and modern infrastructure," the state entity said in a statement.





Coega's head of the marketing, brand and communication unit Dr Ayanda Vilakazi said the multi-user facility would provide a home for start-ups and small to medium size businesses looking to scale up.





Established in 1999, CDC is wholly owned by the East Cape provincial government through the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism department.





To date, it has enabled the creation of 112974 direct jobs with 43 operational investors and boasts an investment portfolio of nearly R7.1 billion.





Four private sector investors are currently constructing plants at the Coega special economic zone, and have pledged to plough in R12.1 billion.



