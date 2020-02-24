JOHANNESBURG – The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) said on Monday that it had created more than 280 jobs in the construction of the second phase of a facility at its special economic zone in Port Elizabeth, in addition to 8016 construction jobs last year.
The R60 million second phase is a replica model of phase one, which is now fully occupied. It seeks to provide affordable industrial space for small-to-medium companies.
"Over the past year, the CDC has been approached by numerous companies that want to start operating from within the Coega SEZ, due to its favourable location, incentives, and modern infrastructure," the state entity said in a statement.