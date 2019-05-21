Comair chief executive Erik Venter has resigned from the airline effective July 30. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Comair chief executive and director Erik Venter has resigned from the airline operator effective on July 30. In a statement published on the Stock Exchange News Service, the company said Venter’s resignation was for personal reasons.

The company said an announcement regarding a replacement for the chief executive will be made in due course.

“The company has a strong and experienced executive team to continue running the company, and business will continue as normal.

“The doard would like to thank Venter for his invaluable contribution to the company over the past 23 years, and wishes him every success in his new endeavours,” read the statement.

Announcing his resignation Venter said: “From time to time one has to take stock of one’s life and make tough decisions about how to restore balance.

“We have an amazing team at Comair that has grown from a small airline business to a diversified aviation group in just group in just a few years.”

Comair is an airline based in South Africa that operates scheduled services on domestic routes as a British Airways franchisee. It also operates as a low-cost carrier under its own kulula.com brand.

