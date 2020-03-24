Comair Chief Executive announces suspension of flights

DURBAN - Wrenelle Stander, Chief Executive of Comair has announced effective, 27 March 2020 until 17 April 2020, all Comair employees will be staying at home and a shut down of operations. In a media statement, Stander said that in line with the directive from the President of Comair, the company is suspending all its British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com flights, effective 26 March 2020. The company will resume with their scheduled flights, Sunday, 19 April 2020. Comair said that they will try and accommodate customers wanting to travel over the next two days, subject to availability and fare differences. "We will not operate any flights on 26 March 2020. We do however encourage customers, who will not be using their flight tickets or would like to change their

flight booking to a later date, to email us their booking details, with the new dates or a request for a credit," said Stander.

Customers who wish to change their travel date can do so for free; no change of booking fee will be charged; only a fare difference may apply. Customers who do not wish to travel can cancel their flight and will receive a credit to the value of their flight, valid for 12 months from date of issue.

A credit or rebooking/re-routing without a change of booking fee, will only apply to tickets issued on or before 23 March 2020, for travel until

17 May 2020.

"I would like to assure you of our employees’ commitment to continue serving our customers, the best they can, under extremely difficult circumstances, for us as a business, as well as for our employees in their personal capacities. Customers’ request will be recorded and will be processed in due course. All our customers who were meant to travel during the lockdown period will be assisted. We do apologise for the frustration caused by the delay in our response," concluded Stander.

Recently, South African Airways (SAA) announced that it will immediately suspend all international operations until 31 May 2020 in response to a government travel ban aimed at stopping the transmission of the coronavirus (Covid-19). This resulted in operation of regional flights not being commercially viable anymore and the suspension of African regional flights.

Flights to the following African destinations have been suspended as of 20 March 2020 until 31 May 2020: Accra (Ghana), Lusaka (Zambia), Harare (Zimbabwe), Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Windhoek (Namibia), Lagos (Nigeria), Entebbe (Uganda).

However, SAA will continue to render services on its domestic route between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE