Comair closer to take-off as creditors adopt business rescue plan

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – Comair on Friday passed another significant waypoint en route to returning to the skies when the vast majority of creditors and shareholders voted to adopt the business rescue plan. The company said on Friday that in terms of the business rescue plan the preferred investment consortium, comprising a number of former Comair board members and executives, would invest fresh equity of R500 million in return for a 99 percent shareholding once the suspensive conditions set out the business rescue plan had been met. It said Up to 15 percent of this would be allocated to a suitable broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) partner within 12 months. “During the next two months R100 million of this will be paid in two equal tranches as secured post-commencement finance. Additional funding from lenders of R1.4 billion is required and will comprise R600 million in new debt. The remaining R800 million will be deferred debt, with capital payments deferred for a year and interest for six months,” the group said in a statement. The business rescue practitioners (BRPs) of the group, which operates kulula.com and Brithish Airways said earlier that Comair needed a substantial cash injection to fly again. The company had not been able to operate any scheduled passenger flights since the start of the lockdown in March.

Comair will be de-listed from the JSE and a new board constituted, according to the statement, and the turnaround plan will focus on reducing operating costs and growing ancillary revenue.

“This will see the current workforce reduced from about 2 200 employees to 1 800 through voluntary retrenchment and early retirement programmes, as well as the Section 189 retrenchment process that began prior to business rescue continuing,” the group said.

Comair chief executive Wrenelle Stander welcomed the adoption of the business rescue plan, which is expected to save 1 800 jobs saying that entering business rescue was a difficult decision, particularly as good progress was being made to fix the financial situation.

However, she said the extraordinary circumstances of the lockdown meant the company was unable to earn any revenue. “When the lockdown happened, business rescue became the only responsible course of action. Had we not made that tough decision Comair would not have flown again. There may still be a few bumps on the way ahead, however, now that the plan is adopted, at last clearer skies are now in sight.”

Richard Ferguson, one of the business rescue practitioners, said a number of suspensive conditions in the plan must still be met otherwise the company would be wound down in a structured manner to achieve the best return for creditors. “That doesn’t diminish what an important moment this is for Comair, its employees, the investors and the South African flying public. After nearly six months of intensive work and negotiation in a fraught economic environment, it is an exceptionally positive result.”

Glenn Orsmond, representing the Comair Rescue Consortium, said Comair planned to recommence air services in December with both the British Airways and kulula.com brands. “We are thankful for the support of the creditors and shareholders and humbled by the overwhelming support from the Comair staff. We are excited at the prospect of rescuing Comair and restoring it to its former position as the pre-eminent airline in South Africa.”

Should everything go according to plan the business rescue process should be concluded by 31 March 2021, after which Comair will continue to operate as a sustainable business.

BUSINESS REPORT