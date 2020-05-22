Comair has offered options for holders of unused reservations

DURBAN - Comair and its business rescue practitioners have offered customers, companies and travel agents or groups options for unused reservations Persons who have purchased a kulula.com or British Airways (operated by Comair) flight ticket for a departure between 14 March and 31 October 2020 with a ticket number starting with 161, should complete and submit the Customer Election Form available on https://www.comair.co.za/business-rescue, by 17 June 2020. Persons who have directly purchased their ticket from Comair channels, will have the following options; 1. Keep the value of the un-flown flight booking, such that the value remains valid until 31 October 2021 and can be used to make a future booking with Comair, subject to availability and difference in rates, fares and/or taxes. 2. Become a creditor, such that a claim for the value of the un-flown flight will be dealt with in terms of the business rescue plan, if approved. That is, as a creditor of the Company these persons will enjoy the same rights as set out in section D of the Notice to Affected Parties, in terms of Section 129 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, available under the Statutory Notices section of the website. More information about what this means can be found https://www.comair.co.za/business-rescue

3. Forfeit the value of the ticket, such that any claim for un-flown fights is abandoned.

Where no election is received by the 17th of June, the value of the booking will remain valid until 31 October 2021 and can be used to make a future flight booking with Comair, subject to availability and difference in rates, fares and/or taxes.

Persons who have purchased a kulula.com or British Airways (operated by Comair) ticket for a departure between 14 March and 31 October 2020 from a third party (i.e. a ticket which does not start with 161) should direct their queries to the travel agent, British Airways or the airline partner from whom the ticket was initially booked. A list of contact details for Comair’s travel and airline partners is available on the company’s website; https://www.comair.co.za/business-rescue

Where an Emirates, Qantas or British Airways International ticket or a hotel booking as purchased with Vitality or a hotel booking with or without extras (such as airport transfers and experiences) was purchased on kulula.com, mtbeds or kulula Holidays, and any of these bookings were cancelled with a refund requested, customers should expect further communication in due course.

Comair announced earlier this month that the group would enter business rescue to safeguard the interests of the company and its stakeholders after the Covid-19 crisis disrupted the implementation of a turnaround plan.

Global flight activity declined by more than 80 percent year on year, according to industry experts, and Comair is just one of several airlines that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Comair reported a half-year loss of R564 million for the first half of 2020, which the company's chief executive Wrenelle Stander attributed to an unprecedented situation following the Covid-19 lockdown.

