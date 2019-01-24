CAPE TOWN – Comair on Wednesday announced that it had reached a wage settlement agreement with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa). “I am pleased to advised that Comair and Numsa have reached a two-year wage settlement,” says Wrenelle Stander, Executive Director of Comair’s Airline Division.

“This positive outcome averted the threat of a strike and possible inconvenience to our customers.

“Comair and Numsa have worked hard with the CCMA’s guidance to find a resolution and we’re grateful to all parties for the amicable manner in which these negotiations were held.

“We would also like to thank our staff for their ongoing commitment and support. The wellbeing of our employees remains our foremost priority and we will continue to invest in that,” Stander concludes.

This after Stander refuted claims by Numsa that Comair personnel were paid R7 000 a month more than their colleagues on the basis of race as factually incorrect. “We run our business with integrity, fairness and transparency. We have zero tolerance for racism or any form of discrimination."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE