Comair situation: Robust response is needed for the aviation sector, says Javed Malik

By Javed Malek FOR past year or so I have been quiet due to the travel restrictions, which brought travel of all kind to come to a standstill.

Story continues below Advertisement

During this time, I have had adequate time to thoroughly assess the South African aviation sector, in and out. I see that activities of the South African aviation sector are gradually reclaiming the way to former glory. How wonderful it is, following the travel restrictions that have since been removed and I can see the improvement of confidence for both domestic and international travel. But the news about Comair’s challenges has put a damper on the South African aviation industry. This is an illustrious brand, and I never expected this to happen. True, things happen in a precarious aviation sector, where the industry lacks coherence and anticipation – an important mix for its long-term survival.

Comair’s grounding is a huge hiccup for the South African aviation and adds to a worse situation where the country’s national carrier, SAA, hasn’t flown for some time. What a shameful, double tragedy for our aviation. While the recent package announced for SAA looks almost good for it to start flying, there is need for aviation stakeholders to come together and rescue the sad situation, and particularly Comair. However, let me point out, that for me, Comair’s current challenges didn’t surprise me at all. This should have happened way back as the industry in South Africa is fragmented, especially, when it comes to supporting airlines that are privately owned.

Story continues below Advertisement

Besides, over the years, I have argued that the aviation sector needs to have a strong base where it secures robust funding. That base is the government, which must look into mechanism of financially boosting struggling or threatened airlines. Don’t tell me that the money is not there, when SAA has been rescued repeatedly over the years. When I pointed out the need to support struggling airlines, with Skywise Airline, an LCC that I ran for a short time, many thought I was being aloof, not knowing that one day that would catch up with Comair, a much bigger brand. This is an industry that can jolt anyone regardless of whether they are experienced or not. The short of it now is that we are in for a long-term predicament where the broader tourism industry will likely be strongly affected in many ways, including rising ticket costs.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is my view that any airline, no matter how big or small, can be effected as demonstrated by Comair’s demise. Therefore, the South African aviation industry must with immediate effect stand together from now into the future. The will among aviation players is there to save the sector and in turn, we can experience the growth that will be cherished by all. I have felt it before, and can still feel what it is when it is as it happens to Comair, and also SA Express. Things shouldn’t be going down for our aviation sector, for the airline industry is an invaluable part of the travel industry. Let’s have a robust response to our aviation sector, and now to reclaim our aviation sector.

Story continues below Advertisement