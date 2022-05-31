Comair suspends kulula.com, British Airways flights

Comair has announced that it will be suspending all of its kulula.com and British Airways flights from 1 June. The company made the announcement late on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a brief statement on social media platforms, the company said, “Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 June pending securing funding to resume operations.” “If your flight has been cancelled, please don't travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience,” the statement went on to read. Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 Jun pending securing funding to resume operations. If your flight has been cancelled, please don't travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience — kulula (@kulula) May 31, 2022 British Airways is operated by Comair in South Africa as well as kulula.com.