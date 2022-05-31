Comair suspends kulula.com, British Airways flights

Comair has announced that it will be suspending all of its kulula.com and British Airways flights from 1 June.
The company made the announcement late on Tuesday.
In a brief statement on social media platforms, the company said, “Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 June pending securing funding to resume operations.”
“If your flight has been cancelled, please don't travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience,” the statement went on to read.
British Airways is operated by Comair in South Africa as well as kulula.com.
Ticket sales for the airlines have also been suspended on their websites.
Many South Africans took to social media to express their frustration, take a look at some of their reactions below:
